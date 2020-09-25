Roger B. Digby, age 71 of Alachua, FL, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 in UF Health Shands Hospital.
He was born September 9, 1949, in Bowling Green, Ohio to Robert and Bernice Digby. He married Patricia Townsend on August 10, 1974.
Survivors include his wife Patricia; sister Marilyn Bodimer; a brother; David Digby; one daughter; Sarah Jenkins; three sons; Charles Digby, Curtis Digby, and Andrew Digby; and 8 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother Jim Digby.
He was self-employed as an owner of multiple retail stores in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
He loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren.
He was passionate about travel having visited many places around the world and enjoyed sharing in these experiences with his family and friends.
