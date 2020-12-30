Roger Allen Wilhelm, 68, passed away Tuesday December 29, 2020. He was born February 16, 1952 in Bowling Green to the late Albert and Jean (Stafford) Wilhelm.
Roger held a variety of jobs throughout his life, his first at Chrysler Toledo Machining in Perrysburg. The work he enjoyed the most involved interacting with people. He worked as a Taxi Driver while living in Texas and after moving back to Bowling Green he worked as Driver’s Education Teacher, a bus driver for Bowling Green City Schools and later at Hollywood Casino in Rossford, Ohio. He also often helped his brother-in- law, Larry, on the farm. Roger was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bowling Green. He was passionate about his faith and sharing his love of the Lord with others.
In his younger years, Roger liked fast cars, especially his 1969 Torino, and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Always a great card player, he loved euchre and good naturedly ribbing others in the game about their lack of skill. More recently he enjoyed movie nights with family, traveling to Cincinnati for family getaways, attending musical performances at Bowling Green State University and gathering with friends from church for “Singing on Sunday”. Roger also never missed a special occasion with family. He attended every graduation, birthday, anniversary, and holiday party. He was a fan of home cooked meals and never turned down a dinner invitation. Roger also loved animals, especially his cat Willie who was a faithful companion for many years.
He is survived by his sister Judy Ickes of Custar, Ohio and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was particularly close with Judy’s daughters and their families; Amy and Dave Warren, Sherry and Mike Butera, Brandy and Daryl McLeese, Erika and Jason Dahms, and Katie and Justin Burris. His many great-nieces and nephews will remember Roger for his silly jokes, generous hugs, and treats of life-savers candy and grape soda.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Beth Grunden and Linda Wilhelm and brothers Keith Wilhelm and Gary Wilhelm.
Roger’s funeral service will be held on Saturday January 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1033 Conneaut Ave. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Bishop Bill Mullins will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Custar, Ohio. Facial coverings will be required in the church and social distancing will be observed. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available to view online at https://youtu.be/QtYs1IiqOX8
Visitation will be held Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the church or to the Wood County Humane Society.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Wilhelm family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com