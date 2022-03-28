Roger A. Gerwin, 90, of Bowling Green, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on Saturday March 26, 2022. He was born October 27, 1931 in Fremont, OH to Fred & Marion (Dreyer) Gerwin.
He attended Fremont Ross High School where he was on the swim team and competed in state qualifying swim meets.
Upon graduation, he joined the United States Navy and served on the USS Basilone. While stationed in Cannes, France, he met the love of his life and best friend, Liliane.
They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on March 30, 2022.
He worked for Columbia Gas Company and retired after 34 years. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. He had many hobbies and interests. He was past President of the Genoa Kiwanis Club. He was an avid wood carver and made beautiful wooden ducks and toys for his grandchildren.
His family was very important to him and he took great care of them. He was such a wonderful role model. Preceding him in death was his brother Richard Gerwin. Left to love him always is his wife Liliane, son Steve (Gloria) Gerwin, Denver, daughter Sharon (Dave) Young, Maumee, daughter Michelle Gerwin, Bowling Green, son Scott (Sarah) Gerwin, Bowling Green.
Grandchildren, Alicia Gerwin, Denver, Ashley (JC) Rose, Denver, Ross Gerwin, (Bellevue), Matthew, Ryan, Aaron Gerwin, Bowling Green, Tyler Young, Maumee, great grandchildren, Scarlette, Calvin, Christian Rose, Denver. Beloved pet Lily.
His funeral service will be held Thursday March 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. Vicar Robin Small will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Dunn Funeral Home or contributions made in Roger’s honor to Wood County Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Bridge Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.