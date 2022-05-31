Rodney G. Wilhelm, 50, of Findlay passed away at 1:29 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 21, 1971, in Bowling Green to Larry and Sharon “Sheri” (Zucher) Wilhelm.
Rodney is survived by his father, Larry Wilhelm of Forest; brother, Eric (Kim-deceased) Wilhelm of Arlington; and his beloved dog, Abby.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon “Sheri” Wilhelm.
Rodney enjoyed listening to all kinds of music.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.