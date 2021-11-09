Rodney Dingledine, 58, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away November 8, 2021.
He was born on May 27, 1963 to the late Ronald and Linda (Grubb) Dingledine in Bowling Green. He married Cathelene (Brown) Dingledine on April 19, 1996 and she survives him. Rodney is also survived by his daughters: Melissa Jackman; Mary Dingledine; and Brianna Dingledine; son Robert Apple; grandchildren: Haley, Kameron, Ava, Bentley, Athena, Ryver, Benny, Max, Simon and Olive; sister Reba (Paul) Wojhan; brothers: Victor (Jennifer) Dingledine; James (Sandy) Dingledine; a special nephew Devin and many other nieces and nephews. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Kayla Grace.
Rodney was a 1982 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, drinking beer by the bonfire, and routing for the Green Bay Packers. Rodney loved spending time with family especially his grandkids.
Memorial contributions in Rodney honor may be gifted to the XLH Network,911 Central Ave., #161 Albany, NY 12206. Visitation for Rodney will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of his funeral services at 12:00 noon at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Interment will immediately follow at Wingston Cemetery, Rudolph Ohio. Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Rodney’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.