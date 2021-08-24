Rodney Dean Lehman, aka Yogi, of Irving, TX was called to his eternal heavenly home August 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held August 26, 2021 at First Baptist Dallas starting at 1:00 pm.
Rodney was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on October 6, 1955 to Cliff and Joanne Lehman. He grew up in Weston, Ohio and then went on to attended The University of Toledo. He later became a police officer for the Houston Police Department however Rodney’s true passion was golf. He received his PGA (Professional Golfers Association) license many years ago and enjoyed spending time teaching and playing golf.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents Cliff and Joanne Lehman. Rodney is survived by 3 brothers, 2 sisters, his daughter Sarah Barrientos and her husband David. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alexa, Gabriela, Jaxon, Briana, David, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.