Rodney C. Nixon, age 83, of Amherst, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Medina, OH. He was born on October 5, 1937 in Bowling Green, OH to Farmer M. and Ardah (Forrester) Nixon.
Rodney was a lifelong member of the Barbershop Harmony Society. In addition, he was a member of the 1997 International Championship Quartet “Yesteryear.”
Rodney is survived by his children: John (Jennifer) Nixon of Medina, OH, Melody (Aleksandar Nikolic) Nixon of Phoenixville, PA; Farmer Nixon II of Amherst, OH; Mallory (Chris) Nixon of Medina, OH; 9 grandchildren and brother: Ronald (Peggy) Nixon of Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Laura, brother: Robert Nixon and sister: Barbara Levers.
Family and friends will be received 9am-12pm, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A Graveside Service will follow in Webster Twp. Cemetery, Scotch Ridge, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: the Barbershop Harmony Society (barbershop.org). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com