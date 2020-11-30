Robin Lynne Lancaster (Schroeder), 64, of Weston, Ohio died November 27, 2020. She was born April 9, 1956 to the late Geo and Betty (Cline) Schroeder. On April 8, 1999 she married Jerry Lancaster, and he preceded her death on April 11, 2006.
She is survived by children: Jason (Crystal) Brooks and Jennifer Gibbs; grandchildren: Haili, Caden and Tucker Brooks, Emma and Davis Gibbs. She is also survived by her brother Tim (Elaine) Schroeder and sister Gwen (Richard) Zulch; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robin was preceded in death by her brothers Richard Schroeder, Steve Cline and son-in-law Christopher Gibbs.
Robin worked for the Wood County Committee on Aging and Wood Lane Residential Services and retired in 2010. She was a member of SonLight Church in Weston. Robin enjoyed traveling and took many cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska. Two of her favorite places to go were Amish country and Mackinac Island. She also enjoyed puzzle books, spending time with family and being a professional spoiler to everyone she knew.
Memorial contributions in Robins honor may be gifted to Friends of Wood County Committee on Aging or SonLight Church.
A walk through visitation for Robin will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00am at Sonlight Church 19920 Sand Ridge Rd, Weston, OH 43569. Her funeral will be private but will live stream on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are asked to wear mask and practice social distancing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory 1460 W. Wooster Street.