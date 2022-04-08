Roberta Marie Drouard, 76, of Whitehouse, Ohio and formerly of Rossford and Grand Rapids, passed away April 1, 2022. Roberta was born on March 14, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Robert and Wilma (Bortle) Minnick. She married Richard Drouard and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2012.
Roberta worked her entire career in sales in the steel industry. In addition, she was always there to serve others. Roberta loved to be with her friends and kept in close contact with numerous friends from Grand Rapids High School. Roberta was a member of the Maumee United Methodist Church and a member of the Eastern Stars in Grand Rapids. She was also a huge supporter of Anthony Wayne Athletics.
Roberta is survived by her son Scott Bachman; stepsons: Josh Drouard, Michael (Jenny) Drouard; grandchildren: Chase, Hunter, and Elizabeth Bachman; step grandchildren: Matthew and Michael Drouard; sister Debra (Neal Spurgeon) Kaltenbach; brother Joe (Darlene) Minnick; nephew Jay (Heidi) Thomas; grandnephews Austin (Meghan) Thomas, Zane Thomas, Hudson Thomas, and grandniece Macey Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, and step daughter-in-law Laura Drouard.
Visitation for Roberta will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 2:00 - 8:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio. Funeral services for Roberta will be on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home with interment to immediately follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Roberta’s service will be live-streamed via Facebook on the Hanneman Funeral Home - Grand Rapids & Liberty Center Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roberta’s honor may be gifted to the American Cancer Society or the Maumee United Methodist Church.
Hanneman Funeral Home- Grand Rapids is honored to serve Roberta's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.