Roberta D. Rubel, 71, of Bowling Green, passed away October 26, 2021 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. She was born May 28, 1950 in Toledo to Earl F. and Elnora J. (Fillhart) Rollo.
Roberta was a very private person, but when it came to her grandchildren, she loved them dearly and enjoyed every moment with them.
Roberta is survived by her three sons, Ernest Moon Jr. of Bradner, Daniel Rubel of Lucky, and Duffy Rubel of Bradner; eight grandchildren, Bodey, Grady, and Lexi Moon, August and Ginger Rubel, and Kayleigh, Chevelle, and Joseph Rubel. Surviving also are her two brothers, Edward Rollo of Pemberville, and Paul Rollo of Curtis; and two sisters, Sharon Snavely of San Diego, CA, and Joanne Parker of Findlay. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Agnes Miller.
In keeping with Roberta’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.