Roberta “Bobbie” I. Luallen, age (89), of Perrysburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, OH. She was born on April 17, 1932 in Perrysburg, OH to Harry S. and Lavearl M. (Shanks) Friess. On July 29, 1955, she married William “Art” Luallen in Perrysburg, OH.
Bobbie and Art have raised 3 children and celebrated nearly 45 years of marriage, before Art’s passing in April of 2000. In addition to being a homemaker, taking care of her husband and 3 children. Beyond her own family, “Aunt Bea” enjoyed her time as a nanny over a number of years for the Peshke/O’Bryant Families. In her later years, Bobbie worked at Mini Engine Repair Inc. Over her 31 years at Mini-Engine, she became affectionately known as the “Cookie Lady”. She enjoyed baking, cooking, playing bingo, going to casinos (and the occasional trip to Las Vegas) and feeding the wild birds and squirrels. Her greatest love was always her family, especially her grandchildren.
Bobbie is survived by her daughters: Joyce Luallen-Black and Barbara (Michael) Smith, both of Perrysburg and son: William (Cynthia) Luallen of KY. Grandchildren: Christine Black, Erik (Ashley) Smith, Spencer Luallen, and Mitchell Luallen. Great-grandchildren: Emma Smith, and Harrison Smith. Sisters: Shirley Ogle, and Bonnie Knittle. In addition to her husband Art, She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Phyllis Jarvis and her beloved aunt, Helen Beadle.
Bobbie will be laid to rest next to Art at a Public Graveside Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor James Budke. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com