Robert William Johnson, 82, husband of Dolly K. Johnson, of 1230 Melton Road, West Union, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at his residence.
A native of Chicago, IL, Mr. Johnson was the son of the late George Peter and Leila Mildred Romesburg Johnson. He was a LT Colonel of the U.S. Army and retired from Cargill Industries. Mr. Johnson was an Eagle Scout and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where he was a part of the Men in Mission. He was also involved with the Investment Club and the Euchre Club.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Johnson is survived by his sons: Danny Johnson (Janay), Bobby Johnson and step-son: Thomas Sander (Julie); daughters: Gina Daly (Pat), Karen Christman and step-daughter: Cynthia Heasley (Sean); sister: Julie Johnson-Brown; and fourteen grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Davenport Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Biggerstaff Christian Retreat Center, 398 Biggerstaff Road, Seneca, SC 29672.
Masks are required to attend the visitation and the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, C/O Lily Sander, P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036.
The family is at their respective homes.