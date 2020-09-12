Robert V. Freeworth, 64, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away September 5, 2020.
A memorial gathering for Bob will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio.
