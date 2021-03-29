Robert T. Ruehl (Bob, Bobby R, Fabio) 65, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green with his family by his side.
Bob was born to Jim and Ann Ruehl who proceeded him in death.
Surviving are his wife Shelly and his children, Andy Ruehl (Brittany), Matt Ruehl (Renee) and Becca Diaz (John Michael).
Bob’s greatest joy was spending time with his “babies” Great Niece Rylee, Great Nephew Owen, and his beautiful granddaughters Charlie and Lennie. Bob always had a dog around him and his most recent companion was Sherman, who he never fed table food as far as you know. Bob would have wanted to spend an entire other lifetime watching his kids grow up.
Bob said he thought he was a tough guy until he joined the Army and met his fellow Rangers. He was very proud of his service to his country. He always told the story of jumping out of the airplane.
Bob spent a great deal of time involved in sports. He loved watching, playing and coaching. He used to tell the boys that his first shin guards were National Geographic’s. Bob put a great deal of effort and time coaching hockey, baseball and softball. The biggest reason the family lived on Enterprise was because it made for a great outdoor practice arena. Bob wanted to make a difference in the lives of the kids that he coached and teach them a little something.
Bob loved to read, to learn, to debate and to share with others his love and strong faith in God. If you knew Bob then at some point he got you into a discussion about politics, or religion or sports.
The family would like to thank Saint Vincent’s Neuro ICU for all of the efforts and care over the past month, for Bridge Hospice in providing him with comfort and peace, and to all our family and friends for the prayer, sentiments, and support during this difficult time.
Bob spoke often about how he would want to be remembered in life. He would want you to be with your family and friends and share “Bob” stories, have a good laugh, and do something good for someone else.
The family will be celebrating Bob’s life at a later date. In honor of Bob please spend a little extra time with each other.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Bowling Green Youth Hockey, Bowling Green High School Hockey or St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Ruehl family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.