Robert Sharp, 54, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away suddenly on December 12, 2020.
Robert was born on August 1, 1966 in Bowling Green to the late Eugene “Gene” and Patricia (Terrell) Sharp of Weston. He married Becky Deitemyer in 1994 at the Weston Church of Christ, and she survives.
Robert graduated from Otsego High School. He was employed at the McComb Cookie Factory where he oversaw machinery, and also worked for Amos Towing and Owens Community College. Robert loved to tell jokes, and he loved cars and enjoyed going to car shows. In his younger days, he took part in drag racing. In his youth he was very athletic and participated in football, wrestling, and baseball. He taught his stepdaughter Sondra how to throw and catch.
Robert enjoyed having cookouts and hanging out with his family and grandchildren. His family was very important to him and he will forever be loved, missed, and cherished.
Robert is survived by his wife of 25 years, Becky; stepdaughter Sondra (Kent) Tody; grandchildren: Kayla, Alyssa, and Ashton Tody; sisters: Carol (George) McGee and Lamona (Richard) Steele; brothers: Ron (Tammi) Sharp and Doug (Karen) Sharp.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Cheryl Weber, and his nephew Aaron Rife.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s honor may be gifted to the family of Robert Sharp.
