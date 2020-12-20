Robert Sell Sr., 94, of Weston and formerly of Perrysburg and Holland, Ohio passed away surrounded by his family on December 19, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1926 to the late Charles and Amelia (Warnke) Sell in Holland, Ohio. He married Joanne Sell on August 23, 1952 and they were married for 49 years before she passed away in 2001.
Robert is survived by his children: Joseph (Pam) Sell of Whitehouse, OH; Dennis (Deb) Sell of Georgia; Roseann (Joe) Forrille Portage, OH; Polly (Christian) Ferguson of Bowling Green, OH; and Bobbie Jo (Dale) Cole Weston, OH; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; special friend Bonnie Rader; and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Joanne; son Robert Sell Jr.; and brothers: Fred and Carl Sell.
Robert was a carpenter and could build anything. He liked listening to country music, and watching westerns. He enjoyed camping, hunting out west, and doing word search puzzles. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Roberts honor may be gifted to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Visitation for Robert will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00pm at the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Roberts funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:00am in the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio. Those attending the services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
