Robert Mossbarger, Sr., 92, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday August 3, 2020.
He was born to the late Wilbur and Edith Mossbarger on October 9, 1927.
He married Betty Chamberlain and they were divorced. He married Gladys Burditt on October 11, 1962 and they were married for 57 years before she passed away July 22, 2020.
He is survived by sons Robert (Brenda) Mossbarger Jr. of North Baltimore, Dennis Mossbarger of Findlay, Ohio and step-daughter Sandy (David) Lagro of Bowling Green, Ohio, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by a brother James (Sandee) Mossbarger of Wayne, Ohio and sisters Donna Plotner of Bowling Green, Ohio and Shirley Schultz of North Baltimore, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son Michael Mossbarger and brothers George and Chester Lee Mossbarger.
Robert worked at Johns Manville in Waterville and after leaving Johns Manville, he owned and operated his own business, Mossbarger’s Vacuum Sales and Service for 49 years in Bowling Green.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District at 408 West Wooster St. Chaplin Kathy Archer will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Bridge Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.
