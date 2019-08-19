Robert M. “Robbie” Sterling, 35 of North Baltimore, died Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019).
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 8:40 am
Posted in Obituaries on Monday, August 19, 2019 8:40 am.
