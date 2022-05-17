Robert M. Crampton Sr., 77. of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:02 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. He was born on December 27, 1944, in Dayton to the late Jesse and Geneva (Morgan) Crampton. He married Janet Lee Masters on August 30, 1970, and she preceded him in death on March 31, 2011.
Robert is survived by his sons: Robert (Kelly) Crampton, Jr. of North Baltimore and Jessie Crampton of Mt. Cory; grandchildren: Brett Crampton, Mason Crampton, Robert “Bobby” Crampton III, Annalee “Ally” Crampton and Justin Crampton.
Robert was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving our country during the Vietnam War. He retired from Alvada Trucking Company.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour (1:00-2:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Jen Miller officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Briar Hill Activities Fund, North Baltimore.