Robert M. B. McDermott, age 66, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born on August 28, 1953 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Frederick J. & Harriet J. (Burrows) McDermott. Bob married Karla K. (Hale) Hunter on July 8, 1983 in Bradenton, Florida.
Surviving Bob is his loving wife of nearly 37 years, Karla; daughter, Angela (Oscar) Contreras; sons, Michael Hunter of Fostoria, Levi McDermott of Bradner; grandchildren, Kody, Jared, & Madelyne Nyler, Oakley & Kelsey Contreras, Sabrina Johnson, Sam McDermott, Luke Jacobs, Levi McDermott, Mazlyn Wilder, Natalie, Johnathan, & Tiffany Swartz; 5 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way; sisters, Jean Hopper, Kathy (James) Stahl, and Roberta Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Minnie McDermott.
Bob worked many years as a sheet metal journeyman for the Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 out of Toledo. He was always a handyman and enjoyed building stuff. Among other hobbies he enjoyed gardening, and spending time in his garage with friends and family. Bob was definitely a family man, his greatest love of all was spending time with his grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Barndt Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan Officiating.
Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne. Immediately following, a luncheon will be held at the Wayne United Methodist Church.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors are required to please wear your face mask.
