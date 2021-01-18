Robert Lee Stoner, age 74 of Bowling Green, OH passed away January 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1946 in Toledo. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Evelyn and John Biddle. He married Kristen Farkas of Bowling Green on May 29, 1965.
Mr. Stoner worked at Daybrook Ottawa in Bowling Green; LOF, Rossford; and retired from Haas Garage Door, Wauseon. For many years he had a boat on Lake Erie and enjoyed fishing and camping. Several years before retiring, he took up the game of golf and it quickly became his passion. He had a hole in one at Forest Creason Golf Course in 2015. After retiring, he and his wife spent winters in Clermont, Florida. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.
Robert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Children: Brett Stoner and special friend Tenley Hauser, Toledo, OH and Kathy (Bob) Herrick of Luckey, OH, Grandchildren Ashley Stoner, Brian Stoner, Kaitlin (Michael) Brown, and Dustin Herrick and fiancé Kasey Key and great-granddaughter Eva Moreno. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald Stoner, John Biddle Jr., and sister Sandra Stoner.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday January 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Facial coverings will be required in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed.
His funeral service will be held on Wednesday January 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Amy Miller will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
