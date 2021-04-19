Robert Lee Rath “Fuzzy,” age 69, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born on May 12, 1951 in Vanceburg, Kentucky to the late Della Gladys (Rath) Wyrick. Bob married Marlene David on July 2, 1977 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Surviving Bob is his loving wife of 43 years, Marlene; sons, Rob (Stephanie) Rath of Bowling Green, Ryan Rath of Wayne; daughter, April Meeker of Wayne; and grandchildren, Reece, Owen, & Carsen.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Wyrick.
Bob served his country proudly in the United States Army for 2 years during the Vietnam War, and then served 18 years in the United States National Guard. He worked at BGSU in Grounds & Parking Departments for 30 years, and then worked seasonal at S & D in Wayne for 10 years.
Bob was a former volunteer firefighter at the Portage & Wayne Volunteer Fire Departments, a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, and was member of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary. Among many hobbies over the years, Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, with a Fireman’s Last Alarm service beginning Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Barndt Funeral Home on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Ray Getter officiating. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne, with Military Honors performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338.
Due to Covid-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be sent to Bob’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.