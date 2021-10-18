Robert Lee Hudson III, 79, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday October 15, 2021. He was born November 14, 1941 in Albemarle, Virginia to the late Robert Lee Hudson Sr. and Dorothy M. (Becker) Hudson.
Bob owned and operated Meridian Appraisal in Bowling Green for over 25 years. He was a member of the Bowling Green Country Club and former member of the Toledo Yacht Club. Bob loved his community and quietly supported and contributed to numerous local projects and fundraisers. He was an avid supporter of BGSU Athletics. Bob enjoyed spending time golfing, boating, playing bridge, collecting coins and taking care of his cats.
He is survived by his children Courtney Hudson of Chardon, Ohio, Heather Means of Chardon, Ohio and R. Cory (Kelly) Hudson of Toledo, Ohio, grandchildren Hannah Means and Olivia Means and siblings Jim (Marybet) Hudson of Charlotte, North Carolina, Holly Hudson of Washington and Bill Heet of Santa Barbra, California.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Gary Heet and Sally Heet.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday October 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Wood County Humane Society.
