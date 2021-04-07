Robert Lee Gwin, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday April 2, 2021.
He was born November 30, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Shurden and Anna (Benson) Gwin. He married Mary Elizabeth Lieber on February 23, 1952 in Bellevue, OH and she survives.
Bob was a graduate of Maumee High School where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. He earned a football scholarship to BGSU and was a three-year letter winner as a two-way halfback. He then began his 30-year career in education as a teacher and head basketball coach at York High School near Bellevue. His teams went on to win 218 games during his 14 seasons as coach. He was voted the Ohio Class A Coach of the Year by the UPI after the 1962-63 season when the York Panthers were regional champions and state final four participants.
When he left York in 1967, he was also the K-12 principal.
Bob spent the next six years at Bowling Green High School as the Athletic Director and head basketball coach. He retired from coaching in 1973. Overall, his teams posted 276 wins during his 20-year coaching career. Bob spent the next 10 years as Athletic Director at Springfield High School, retiring from education in 1983.
Bob was a 51-year member of the Bowling Green Country Club where he spent many summer days playing golf and winter days playing cards. He was the Club Champion in 1975. He also served on the Board of Directors from 1971-74.
In his younger years he enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie with his brother Donald in their Lyman boat and pheasant hunting with one of his Brittany Spaniels.
Bob enjoyed his relationships with students, co-workers, family, friends, relatives and golfing partners. He especially cherished sitting at the head of the table at family gatherings at the corner of Wooster and Maple for nearly 54 years.
Bob was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green and he was also a Mason.
Along with his wife of 69 years, Mary, Bob is survived by his son Stephen (Janet) Gwin of Sylvania, Ohio and daughter Judith(Bill) Balsizer of Greenville, South Carolina, grandchildren Zachary Gwin of New York, NY, Madeline Gwin of Columbus, OH, Sarah (Caleb) Fennick of Columbus, OH, and Laura Gwin of Columbus, OH and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald, and sons John David Gwin and Timothy Lee Gwin.
A (COVID sensitive indoor/outdoor) celebration of Bob’s life take place on April 17, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at the Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave.. Bowling Green OH. Facial coverings will be required inside the building.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The American Heart Association, the Wood County Humane Socity or Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green.
