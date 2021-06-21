Robert Lee “Bob” Harpster, age 63, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.
He was born on September 10, 1957 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Harry E. & Anna May (O’Connell) Harpster. Bob married Carla S. Althaus on October 1, 1976 in Bradner; and she preceded him in passing on August 21, 2009. Bob then married Michelle L. (Thomas) Foster on September 17, 2010.
Surviving Bob is his loving wife, Michelle; sons, Ben (Devon) Harpster of Fostoria, Jared (Cheryl) Harpster of Gibsonburg; daughters, Ashley (Todd) Wilson of Cygnet, Nikki (Clayton Pahl) Errett of Risingsun; sister, Robin (Chuck) Szymanski of Wayne; grandchildren, Jason, Aaron, Reese, Caroline, Hudson, Walker, & Libby.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Anna May; and wife, Carla Harpster.
Bob was a 1975 graduate of Lakota High School, and then attended Owens Community College. He worked as a Boiler Operator and Engineer for 30 years at the Jeep Plant, was owner and operator of the Bradner Oil Company, and was a member of the Risingsun First Church of God.
Among many hobbies, he enjoyed fishing, camping, annual trips to Canada, was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and his greatest love in life was spending time with his family and grandchildren. Bob’s family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the First Church of God in Risingsun for all of their help, generosity, and compassion over the past year and during this difficult time.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at the Risingsun First Church of God (7968 US 23 Risingsun, Ohio 43457), where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Rutledge officiating.
Immediately following a bereavement luncheon will be held at the church.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Bob’s special request was for everyone to please dress in casual Ohio State Buckeye attire or Ohio State colors for both the visitation and funeral service!
Memorial donations may be made to the Risingsun First Church of God. Online condolences may be sent to Bob’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.