Robert L. Harris, 96, of Bowling Green, Ohio, A U.S. Army World War II Veteran, passed away October 7, 2020. He was born April 16, 1924 to Lee Charles and Elma Mary (Ramey) Harris in rural Missouri.
He graduated from Lancaster High School in Lancaster, MO in 1943 and worked for Ford Motor Co. a short time before being drafted and assigned to D. Co. of the 29th Infantry Division. He served in Germany, France, Normandy, Brussels and Belgium. After returning home, he was employed by Link-Belt Speeder Co. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
On October 4, 1947 he was united in marriage to Camille (Watkins) Harris and to this union one daughter was born- Melody Harris Wiemken.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years Camille of Bowling Green, one daughter Melody and husband Morris Wiemken of Defiance, Ohio, 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by one brother Howard and his wife Shirley of Bloomfield, Iowa, one sister Mary Lucille and her husband Harold Cramer of Marion, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Eddie and his wife Frances.
Bob was employed by FMC Corp. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for over 45 years, working his way to District Service Rep. He loved his job working with distributors in his territory and helping with delivering of those big cranes. His friends always said he had gas and oil running through his veins and blood.
For fun he was a long time collector of “Hot Wheels” cars, accumulating several thousand and he was also a coin collector. He enjoyed his garden and good food, especially their family dinners when it got quite loud close to election time.
Bob was a 60 year member of the Masonic Lodge and a 65 year member of the Tontogany American Legion.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green where full military honors will be rendered by the Lybarger Grim American Legion 441 Tontogany, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Tontogany American Legion, The Wood County Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
