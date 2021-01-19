Robert L. Genson, 76, of Haskins, OH, passed away January 17, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born February 2, 1944 in Toledo, OH to Melvin & Marie (Wilson) Genson. He married Charlene (Edwards) February 4, 1972. She survives along with sons, David (Catherine) and Darren (Jennifer), grandchildren, Louis, Alexander, Patricia & Mitchell, brother, Don (Jeannie) Genson as well as many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Chuck Genson and Virginia Weihrouch.
Bob was a 1962 graduate of Otsego High School. While there, he played football, basketball and other sports. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Navy from July 1965 to July 1969. He was assigned as a radar specialist on the USS Bexar, a ship which transported special forces along the Mekong River Delta.
Following his naval service, Bob earned an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Stautzenberger Business College in Toledo. In the summer of 1969, he began working in sales at Sears in Oregon, Ohio. He spent the next 25 years working there—specializing in the fencing, lawn and garden department. After his time at Sears, Bob worked for D&L Nuts and Snacks, eventually co-owning the business and selling products at festivals and marketplaces mostly in Indiana and Ohio.
Bob was a member of the Haskins Community Church for over 60 years. He enjoyed watching and playing sports, especially softball. Bob was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He also loved traveling, fishing at Bright Lake as well as antiquing at flea markets. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed life to its fullest.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place at the funeral home, with social distancing and masks required. A private funeral service will be held Saturday with burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville, Ohio.
Memorial donations can be given to Haskins Community Church. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com