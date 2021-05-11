Robert L. “Bob” Carpenter, 72, of Wayne, passed away from complications following a heart attack, Monday May 10, 2021 at UH Elyria Medical Center with his wife and daughters at his side.
He was born April 18, 1949 in Wayne to the late Merle and Geneva (Prose) Carpenter.
Bob graduated from Elmwood High School; he was a lifelong Wood County farmer and Pastor of the former Victory Evangelical Church, Risingsun. For many years Bob enjoyed traveling and singing Gospel music with the Joyful Heirs. He was the founder and co-owner of Prairie Depot Insurance Agency, in Risingsun. Bob drove semi truck for over 25 years for various companies; he also drove school bus for Elmwood Local Schools. He was a licensed auctioneer for the State of Ohio, where he served on the Ohio Auctioneer’s Association.
Bob was a longtime member and past treasurer of SCRAP, member of Power of Yesteryear. He volunteered on many mission trips in the United States, as well as Haiti, Honduras, Africa, and Mexico. He would lend a hand to whomever and whenever needed. His passion was mission organizations, Fellowship of Christian Famers, Living Waters Ministries in Kentucky, Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child and served on the board for Living Hope Ministries, Haiti.
Bob is survived by his wife Melissa, whom he married September 4, 2015.
Also surviving are daughters, Tammy (Mark) Churchill, Tiffin; Rebecca (Scott) Scherf, Fostoria; stepchildren, Nicole Purkeypile, Castalia, Jessica (Shane) Wilhelm, Plymouth, OH, Curtis Resor, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Andrew and Evan Churchill, Caleb (Angela) Scherf and Emily Scherf; step grandchildren, Craig Jr, Dalton, Jolene, Tara Purkeypile, Jared Metcalf, Bella and Noah Resor; great grandson, Lane Churchill; brothers, Dan (Janet) Carpenter, Bowling Green, OH, James (Sandi) Carpenter, Arizona and Rodney (Janice) Carpenter, Bowling Green, KY.
He was also preceded in death by Linda Bateson, whom he married on September 19, 1968 and she passed away January 29, 2012, granddaughter, Megan Scherf; and infant sister, Bonnie Carpenter.
A walk through visitation is Thursday May 13, 2021 from 2-4 & 5-8 pm at Hoening & Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.
Funeral service will take place 10 am Friday May 14, 2021 at Ole Zim’s Wagon Shed 1375 N, OH-590, Gibsonburg, Ohio 43431 with Pastor Ron Merritt presiding. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery, Wayne.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child, Living Waters, and Laurel Mission.
Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com