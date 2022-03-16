Robert K Miller, Sr., 99, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 18, 1922 to Wesley and Marjorie (Comstock) Miller. On September 29, 1946, Robert married the love of his life Erma (Bowers) Miller in Columbus, Ohio. They were married for 69 wonderful years before she passed in 2015.
Robert’s family and friends were the most important things in his life. He loved to entertain and treasured hosting gatherings with them. He enjoyed traveling with Erma and later in life with Bob, Jr, David, and Don. Camping with his boys and friends was a passion for Bob. He relished attending his grandchildren’s school events and spending time with his great-grandchildren. Robert always had a smile on his face and was eternally positive. He and Erma filled their lives and the lives of others with laughter, love, and happiness.
Robert graduated from McClure High School in 1939. He served as a 1st Lt. USAF Pilot in the United States Army during World War II. He graduated from Bliss Business College in Columbus, and then returned to McClure. He joined and eventually ran Miller Insurance Agency that his father founded. He loved his job, especially because his customers became his friends and he enjoyed helping them. Robert was one of the first agents in the area to earn his CPCU. He was considered a leader in the field, won multiple awards, and was well-respected by his peers. He was forward-thinking and innovative throughout his insurance career.
He was very invested in his community and was always focused on assisting and caring for others. He served as Mayor of McClure, working with council and community members to install a town-wide water system. Robert’s faith was very important to him. He was a very active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in McClure, Ohio. He was president of Church Council and was instrumental in helping to start the adult Sunday School class.
Robert is survived by sons, David (Terri) Miller and Don Miller; daughter-in-law, Trish Miller; grandchildren, Andrew (Jena) Miller, Amanda (Kory) Rockhold and Jeff Miller; great grandchildren, Xavier and Abigail Miller, and Gabriel Rockhold; brother-in-law, George Pratt; best friend, Edna Alspaugh; and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Erma; sons, Robert Jr. and Richard Miller; sister, Margaret Pratt; stepmother, Susie (Cooper) Miller; stepsisters, Mary Smith and Dorothy Sauer; brothers-in-law, Don Bowers, Paul Bowers and Eldon Swoyer; sisters-in-law, Ruth Bowers and Jeanette Swoyer.
A Memorial Gathering was held at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service was held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, McClure, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Lima Convalescent Home Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.