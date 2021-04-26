Robert Joseph Gallagher, 76, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on February 9, 2021.
He was born in Custar, OH on May 15, 1944 to the late David and Ruby (Sidle) Gallagher.
He worked for D.P. Construction and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by six sisters: Barb (Dave) Knepper, Eleanor (Barney) Barnes, Evelyn Hughes, Sally McGuire, Judy (Dave) Harman and Diana (Jimmy) Burns. He is also survived by a wife, and three daughters: Yvonne Howard, Yvette Mays and Carlene Miller, and one son: Robert Joseph Gallagher Jr.
Preceding him in death were three sisters: Opal McIntosh, Teresa Gallagher and Joyce Carpenter.
