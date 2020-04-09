Robert J. Palmer, age 69, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio.
He was born on August 13, 1950 in Bowling Green to the late Ervin & Rosemary (Lashuay) Palmer. Robert married LuAnn Shaffer on September 27, 1980 in Cygnet.
Surviving Robert is his loving wife of 39 years, LuAnn; sons, Jamie (Jessica) Palmer, Jeremy (Heidi) Palmer, both of Bowling Green; daughters, Bobbi (William) Garner of Bradner, Laura (Joseph) Bailey of Jerry City, Laura Russell of Bowling Green, Beth Ann Braucksieck of Bowling Green, Danielle Palmer of Rudolph; brother, Renold (Becky) Palmer of Bowling Green; 23 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin & Rosemary; and his grandson, Logan Russell.
Robert was a 1968 graduate of North Baltimore High School, worked in excavating for many years, and was former President of the Portage Cove Park and Marina. Among many hobbies he enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and spending a lot of time with his family at the lake. His greatest love in life were his family and friends.
Due to the corona virus the family will be having a private graveside Celebration of Life Service with Pastor Tom Zulick officiating. For anyone who like to watch Robert’s service may do so on Barndt Funeral Home’s Facebook Page where there will be a live streaming of the service starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.
A public Celebration of Life Service for Robert will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio (3100 Central Ave. # 150, Toledo, OH 43606).
