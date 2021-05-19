Robert J. Kodysh , 36, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born October 23, 1984 to John and Laurie Kodysh of Point Place Ohio.
Robert was a 2002 graduate of Clonlara School.
Following graduation, he enrolled in the Medical College of Ohio’s Emergency Medical Technician program and became a certified EMT.
Rob then attended Owens Community College where he was a student in the nursing program.
He proudly served our country as a member of the United States Air Force Reserve.
He was a member of the piping industry’s Local 50 union. A proud journeyman, Rob was quick to promote his trade and the benefits of being a union member.
Robert loved the outdoors and looked forward to the times he spent hunting and fishing with his father, brothers and grandpa.
He enjoyed spending time with his large extended family at birthday parties, clam bakes and picnics . Rob was especially fond of good barbeque and warm homemade chocolate chip cookies served with an ice-cold glass of milk.
On June 30, 2011 Robert married the love of his life Bethany Stoodt.
She and their two children, Rachel and William, survive him.
Robert was a loving, devoted husband and father who treasured time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife and children, Robert is survived by his parents:
John S. & Laurie (nee Benjamin) Kodysh : brothers, Jeffrey, Stephen (Angela) their daughter Olivia and his sister, Jane E. Kodysh.
He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and host of longtime friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother David P. Kodysh; grandparents, John C. (Donna) Kodysh of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Jimmy (Anneliese) Benjamin of Findlay, Ohio.
A memorial service to remember and celebrate Robert’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7pm at Grace Lutheran Church 4441 Monroe Street Toledo Ohio 43613.
Memorial contributions may be considered to the charity of the donor’s choice.
David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, Toledo, has been entrusted with assisting Robert’s parents in cherishing his memory. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.