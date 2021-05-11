Robert J. “Bob” Tuttle, 85, of Tiffin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday May 7, 2021 at his home.
He was born on May 7, 1936 in Argillite, KY to Orville and Elizabeth (Livers) Tuttle. He married Hildreth A Benson Jan 1, 1956 in Horry, SC, they were divorced in 1987, she preceded him in death. He married Alice Siebenaller on Jun 14, 1997, she preceded him in death.
Surviving is a brother Ronald (Pat) Tuttle, Fostoria, Ohio; a daughter Theresa (William Palczewski) Tuttle, Grand Rapids, MI; a son William (Kristin) Tuttle, Bowling Green, OH; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister Alice Faye (Toots) Frye and his brother Larry Tuttle.
Robert served as a Corporal in the US Marine Corp from 1954-1957 at Parris Island, SC. He retired from Allied Signal Automotive in 1993 where he served many years as a UAW Committeeman.
Military honors will be performed by the Fostoria United Veterans at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday June 5, 2021 at St. Wendelin Parish Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice or the Fostoria United Veterans in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria, Ohio 44830.
