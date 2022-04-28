Robert Herringshaw II, 37, of Weston and formerly of North Baltimore, passed away at 7:40 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. He was born on January 20, 1985, in Toledo to Robert and Tammy (Deal) Herringshaw.
Robert is survived by his parents: Robert and Tammy Herringshaw of North Baltimore; sisters: Beth (Leo) Pinheiro of Rhode Island and Ryan (Corey Dudgeon) Herringshaw of Findlay; girlfriend, Jayme Maushund of Weston and her sons: Diego and Eli Henderson; maternal grandmother, Linda (Raymond) Wiles of Missouri; nieces and nephews: Caleb, Cierra, Alivia, Thiago and Matheus; numerous aunts and uncles; and his best friends and band mates: Dan Stimmel and Knowa Patterson.
Robert was a 2003 graduate of North Baltimore High School and was employed at Valfilm in Findlay. He was the bass player in the Small Town Rival Band, which he loved. He enjoyed music, golfing, bowling and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, and 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service on Tuesday at Smith-Crates Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore Athletic Boosters and/or Wood County Humane Society.