Robert H. “Ziggy” Ziegler

In memoriam: Robert H. “Ziggy” Ziegler, 1949-2019.

He was raised in Navarre, but born in Massillon, Ohio.

Ziggy was part of the BGSU Class of 1971 and lived in California.

He was a member of Directors Guild of America.

He was a first director of national television commercials. Ziggy was a newspaper editor and a sports car magazine writer, a car racer and serious auto enthusiast.

Zig was a raconteur, a founding member of The PIT, a really good guy, and true friend.

Godspeed, Zig.

