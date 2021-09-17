Robert H. “Ziggy” Ziegler
In memoriam: Robert H. “Ziggy” Ziegler, 1949-2019.
He was raised in Navarre, but born in Massillon, Ohio.
Ziggy was part of the BGSU Class of 1971 and lived in California.
He was a member of Directors Guild of America.
He was a first director of national television commercials. Ziggy was a newspaper editor and a sports car magazine writer, a car racer and serious auto enthusiast.
Zig was a raconteur, a founding member of The PIT, a really good guy, and true friend.
Godspeed, Zig.