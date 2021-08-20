Robert G. Rudd of Altoona, FL and formerly of Bowling Green, passed away on July 12, 2021. The Rudd family invites their friends to join them for a memorial gathering in Bob’s honor on Saturday, September 4 at the Veterans Memorial Building (South meeting room) in Bowling Green City Park. The gathering will be an “open house” format (come and go as you please) from 2pm-5pm during which light refreshments will be served. Dress code is “smart casual.”
On behalf of the entire Rudd family, Mary, Dave and Mike wish to express their gratitude for the outpouring of condolences and support since Bob’s passing. We hope to see many of our BG-area friends on September 4. As a reminder, Bob’s obituary is available online at either sent-trib.com/obituaries or hardenpauli.com/obituaries.