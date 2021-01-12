It is with great sadness that the family of Robert F. Spence III announces his passing on January 6, 2021. He was born March 17, 1951 in Berea, KY to Robert and Emma Spence Jr. Rob married his wife Nancy (Shapcott) in 1975 in Newtown, PA. Rob is survived by his wife and two sons, Benjamin (Christy) Spence and Patrick (Christopher Casey) Spence and three grandchildren Kellen, Keegan and Kase Spence and a sister Brenda (Michael) Cox.
Rob earned a masters degree in education from Bowling Green State University. After graduation, Rob worked as the physical education teacher at HOPE School in Henry County. He then served as principal at Wood Lane School and continued his career as the Director of Children Services for Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities until retirement.
Throughout his life, Rob was an advocate for children. He worked tirelessly with area school districts for the special needs of students and to successfully include special needs youth into school, community, and county activities.
Rob served on many boards and organizations to benefit families and youth including: Wood County Autism Project, City of BG/Wood Lane and National Guard Community Center, Ohio Association of Educational Services for Children, Ohio Boards of Developmental Disabilities, Jordon Family Development Center, Wood County Early Intervention Collaborative, Fostoria Early Childhood Board and director of the Ohio Special Olympics. He also served as President of Bowing Green Parks and Recreation Dept. and contributed to successful levy campaigns in 1990 and 1995.
In his free time, Rob enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family vacations in Ocean City, N.J. “Keeping his toes in the sand.”
Rob was a regular Pickleball player and loved the game. A dream he had was for Bowling Green to one day have outdoor Pickleball courts.
Donations to help fulfill this dream can be made in Rob’s memory to the BG Parks & Recreation Foundation. This may be done through PayPal, the mail or by dropping a check in the outside drop box at the Simpson Building.
The PayPal link for donations is:
The mailing address for donations is: BGPR Foundation 1291 Conneaut Avenue Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
A Celebration of Life for Rob will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com