Robert E. Wink “Bob”, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 27, 2021.
He was born on July 14, 1932 to the late Horace and Myrtle (Lutz) Wink in Deshler, Ohio. He married Judith (Phillips) Wink on June 4, 1966 in Brooklawn, New Jersey and she survives him. Bob is also survived by his children: Paul Bell and Rebecca Fredrickson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Melva Kerr and Donald Wink.
Bob served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He went on be the Wood County Dog Warden for 17 years, then worked in Human Services for 10 years. In High School Bob went to Buckeye Boys State and was elected president. Bob was active in a number of organizations in the community. He was a member of: Sugar Ridge Community Church, Odd Fellows Centennial Lodge 626, American Legion Post 45, AmVets 711, the National Association of Box Car Hobo Clowns, the Zenobia Shrine in Toledo, the Zenobia Shrine Clowns in Findlay, and the Wood County Lodge in Bowling Green. He was also the representative from Tontogany at the Odd Fellows Grand Lodge.
Memorial contributions may be gifted to the Shriner Hospital, the Gideons or Sugar Ridge Community Church. Visitation for will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 11:00 am until the time of the Odd Fellow Service at 1:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Burial will immediately follow at Wood County Memory Gardens.