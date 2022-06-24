Robert E. Swope, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away June 23, 2022. He was born September 28, 1931 in Jerry City, Ohio to the late Guy and Helen (Dukes) Swope. He married Beverly Augustine on October 3, 1953 and she preceded him in death January 20, 2019.
Bob retired from the Maintenance Department at Wood County Hospital in 1996. He enjoyed spending time farming with his grandson. He loved the outdoors, mowing and taking care of his lawn. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Bob was extremely generous and always there to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his children Ross Swope (Jill Goris) of Bowling Green, Ohio and Susan (Doug) Fiebelkorn of Bowling Green, grandchildren Alexis Fiebelkorn and Austin Fiebelkorn and sister Elaine (Robert) Stubbins of Jerry City, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly and sisters Janice Meeker Dill, Barb Mayo, Marilyn Vanek and Frances Hathaway.
His funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Chaplin Kathy Archer will officiate. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Bridge Hospice.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.