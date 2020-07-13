Robert E. Stearns passed away at his home (of which was his wishes) on Friday 7/10/20 in Whitehouse, Ohio at the age of 92 1/2. He was born on 2/19/1928 at the farm near Grand Rapids, Ohio. He attended school in Grand Rapids until his senior year, then he and 2 friends enlisted in the Coast Guard. During that time he met a girl in Washington and they were married in 1947 an d their only son Edward was born in 1948 and later divorced.
He was a volunteer fireman in Grand Rapids, belonged to the American Legion, he worked at Grand Rapids Grain Elevator, loved to sing Barber Shop Quartet, he volunteered at St. Lukes hospital for 14 years, sang in the choir at his church for 15 years, loved to play the guitar, loved to dance. He went to the Seattle Art Institute and became a commercial artist until he retired from Bonath and Assoc. and returned to Ohio for the rest of his life.
He leaves behind his son Ed and wife Kim of Seattle, WA and grandson Ryan and step grandkids, Elisha, Danielle and Seth. A niece Debbie of Kenton, OH and 2 nephews, Bill and Andy Stearns.
He was preceded in death by parents Merle and Grace Stearns, sister Maxine, and brother Glen and wife Mary Stearns and nephew Rick.
He is survived by his best friend and loving companion Bonnie Hartman of 17 years and her family. We have been so blessed for so many years together. Also survived by his cousins of Ohio near and far.
Instead of flowers memorials to Waterville Methodist Church and NW Hospice.
Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements Waterville Methodist Church
The viewing will be 7/14/20 from 1:00 to 3:00 at Waterville Methodist Church, with the service at 3:00.
Masks must be worn and social distancing with be observed.