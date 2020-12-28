Robert E. Grover, 71 of Portage, passed away, Friday, December 25, 2020 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. He was born on March 24, 1949 in Bowling Green, to Arthur and Marcella (Buchman) Grover. On October 7, 1972 he married Belinda J. Kaetzel in Bowling Green. Robert and Belinda raised 2 sons and have celebrated 48 years of marriage together. Early in his career, he worked for Chrysler in Perrysburg and would retire from General Dynamics in Lima. He enjoyed his Go Karts and had been a board member and Past President of the Cridersville Speedway. He enjoyed playing golf, and traveling, which included taking a month with his wife to see the country following his retirement. Robert’s greatest love was his family, his wife, sons and especially his granddaughters and attending their softball games.
In addition to his wife Belinda, Robert is survived by his sons: Aaron (Amber) Grover of Bradner and Nicholas Grover of Portage. Granddaughters: Makenzie and Makayla Grover also of Bradner. Brothers: Ray (Debbie) Grover, Roger (Janet) Grover, Don (Sandy) Grover and Dave (Beth Grover. Sisters: Jane Shultz, Judy Walters and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Ron and Doug Grover.
Robert will be laid to rest at a Graveside Service 11 a.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Family, c/o Belinda Grover. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com