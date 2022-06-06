Robert E. Dauterman, 86 of Findlay passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at The Heritage.
He was born on May 2, 1936 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Eldin Q. and Kathleen L. (Guider) Dauterman. Robert married Connie M. Roe on August 23, 1957 and she preceded him in death on May 3, 2017. Mr. Dauterman is survived by his daughter, Tamela K. (James) Wilkin of Townsend, TN, son, Mark R. (Karen) Dauterman of Bluffton, IN. He is also survived by his five grandchildren; Matthew (Kami) Wilkin, Andrew (Melissa) Wilkin, Kristen Dauterman, Sonja Dauterman, Jonathon (Katie) Dauterman, four great-grandchildren, Brianne Wilkin, Keaten Wilkin, Delaney Dauterman and Addilyn Wilkin.
Robert worked for Whirlpool Corporation as a Lab Tech for 28 years. He was a member of the McComb Church of Christ. He enjoyed planting snapdragons and had a passion for Mission work.
A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. Pastor Rick Broughton will officiate and burial will follow in Weston Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Robert to The Dauterman Ministry & Nursing Scholarship Fund c/o McComb Church of Christ, 400 Ackerly, McComb, Ohio 45858 or International Disaster Emergency Service, Inc. 355 Park 32 West Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.