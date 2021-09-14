Robert E. “Bobby” Moomaw, 59, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday September 12, 2021. He was born August 31, 1962 in Bowling Green to Robert C. and Mary Ann (Shank) Moomaw. He married Kimberly Sayers in 2000 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Bob owned and operated Paradise Cove in Bowling Green for the last 31 years. He took pride in his work and appreciated all of his customers. He enjoyed vacationing at the beach. Bob loved playing golf, shooting pool, playing dice and enjoying a cold beverage with his family and friends.
Along with his wife of 21 years, Kim, Bob is survived by his children Timothy (Samantha) Moomaw of Crestline, Ohio, Robert (Jessica) Moomaw of Bowling Green, Cassandra Beeker of Perrysburg, Ohio, Mattison Moomaw of Bowling Green and Emily (Clay) Christensen of Bowling Green and grandchildren Corbyn Christensen, Scarlett Moomaw, Liam Moomaw, Ruby Clark and Dean Christensen. Bob is also survived by his siblings Douglas Moomaw of Grand Rapids, Ohio, William (Amy) Moomaw of Marion, North Carolina, Nicolette (Matt) Sabin of Littleton, Colorado and Marc (Lisa) Moomaw of Littleton, Colorado.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the American Diabetes Association.
