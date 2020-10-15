Robert Duane Dahms, 89, of rural Deshler, Ohio passed away early Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, Ohio.
He was born on September 18, 1931 in Wood County, Ohio, the son of Francis and Kathryn (Needles) Dahms. On July 23, 1950 he married Patricia Thatcher and they shared over 68 years together before she preceded him in death on June 21, 2018.
Bob was a 1949 graduate of Jackson Township High School. He worked for over 27 years as a tool and die maker for Dow Chemical in Findlay, Ohio. He retired in 1991. He had also previously worked at Excello in Bluffton, Ohio. His true passion was that of a farmer. He enjoyed the seasonal commitments of planting and harvesting.
He was a faithful member of Hoytville United Methodist Church, Hoytville, Ohio where he served on several committees and was a Sunday School teacher and superintendent. Outside of church he was active as a Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop #356 and worked with the faith based ministry of Mountain Mentors. He spent several years mentoring youths and enjoying the outdoors.
He is survived by two sons, Terry (Carolyn) Dahms, Findlay and Gary (Beth) Dahms, Deshler. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Randy (Brenn) Dahms; Amber McCool; Daniel (Megan) Dahms; Jason (Erika) Dahms; Keri (Matt) Langham; and 12 great grandchildren, Cami; Luke; Cati; Caleb; Lauren; Clara; Allison; Emma; Jacob; Sophie; Cooper and Taylor.
Funeral services will be private for the family and Bob will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Patricia at Bechtel Cemetery, Van Buren, Ohio.
Memorials are suggested to Hoytville United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Letters and memorials may be forward to the funeral home at P.O. Box 196, Deshler, Ohio 43516.
