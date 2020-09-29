Robert Dean Self, age 74, of Napoleon, passed away September 22, 2020 at Northcrest Nursing Home. He was born October 10, 1945 in Toledo, OH to Raymond and Velma (Ropp) Self. Robert attended Clay High School. He worked in custodial services for Mid Am Bank in Bowling Green and was the head custodian for Bowling Green High School. For a time, Robert was employed by the United States Postal Service as a delivery driver. He was a volunteer fireman for the Milton Center Fire Department. An avid outdoorsman, Robert enjoyed fishing and camping. One of his favorite pastimes was attending tractor pulls.
Per Robert’s wishes, services will be private.