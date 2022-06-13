Robert D. “Robby Dale” Stephenson, age 59, of Bradner, Ohio passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green. He was born on November 11, 1962, in Saline, Michigan to the late Joseph E. & Joyce A. (Kern) Stephenson.
Surviving Robert is his daughter, Stephanie (Zach) Hathaway of Wayne; grandchildren, Jade, Ethan, Layla; brothers, John Stephenson, Kenneth (Deb) Johnston, William “Bill” (Denise) Stephenson, Rick Stephenson; sisters, Judy Dussel, Cheryl (Mike) Linke; brother-in-law, Dennis Tyson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Joyce; brothers, Michael Johnston, Charles Stephenson; and sister, Debra Tyson.
Robert was a 1981 graduate of Lakota High School, and then served his country proudly in United States Army from 1981-1985. He then worked as a Welder for many years, ending his career working at AWV in Bradner where he retired from. Robert was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, a member of AMVETS in Bowling Green, and enjoyed spending his time honoring the lives of veterans in the Wood County Military Detail and the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 Honor Guard. Among many hobbies over the years, he was a Nascar fan, always rooting for Dale Earnhardt, and his greatest love in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Burial will be at Bradner Cemetery, with Military Honors performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion and the Wood County Military Detail. Immediately following a bereavement luncheon will be held at the Albert Bowe American Legion in Bradner. Memorial donations may be made to the Albert Bowe American Legion. Online condolences may be sent to Robert’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.