Robert D. Bomia, 83 of North Baltimore passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born in Lucas County on April 11, 1937 to the late Fred and Alice (Cooper) Bomia. Robert married Laura L. Rader on July 14, 1956 and she preceded him in death on August 25, 2013. He is survived by two sons; Ron (Cynthia McMahan) Bomia of North Baltimore, James (Geri) Bomia of Bloomdale and a daughter, Tammie (James) Hutchison of North Baltimore.
Mr. Bomia is also survived by three grandchildren; Shane Bomia, Ryan Bomia and Erica (Toby) Thomas, four great grandchildren; Ryan (Kal) Harris, Carter Thomas, Kenna Thomas, Chad Bomia, two great-great grandchildren; Kinsley and Kambree Harris, brother, Ron Boynton of Concordia, MO and sister, Julia Charleton of North Baltimore. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Bomia. Robert worked for Henry Township for many years.
He enjoyed tinkering in his garage fixing things, driving his golf cart around town, shopping trips with is daughter, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 & 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Smith-Crates Funeral Home and burial will follow in New Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Robert to the American Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting smithcrates.com.