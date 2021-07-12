Robert C. Ladd, age 100, (and 4 months) of Pemberville, OH passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Bowling Green Manor. He was born on March 9, 1921 in Woodville, OH to James and “Onie” (Jennings) Ladd. He was the last living member of Woodville High School’s class of 1939. Following graduation from high school, he would serve his country during WWII in the U.S. Army Air Corp., as an aircraft mechanic. After returning home, on August 4, 1945 he married the love of his life, Lois Rahe at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Bob and Lois raised 2 children and celebrated over 71 years of marriage before Lois’ passing in 2016. The last 8 years of Lois’ life, it was Bob that remained her constant caregiver.
Bob worked for the U.S. Postal Service 20 years, eventually retiring as the Postmaster of Pemberville in 1983. His memberships included: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where his ministries included serving on the financial council, and volunteering for any activity that assisted others that were less fortunate. Bob
remained a proud veteran and was a life member of the Pemberville American Legion Post #183, serving as the legions finance officer 34 years, and was awarded a pin for 70 years of active service. In addition, Bob served on the Pemberville Board of Public Affairs, the Pemberville Free Fair Board for numerous years, and was a past member of the Pemberville volunteer Fire Dept in his early years. Bob, also enjoyed hunting, fishing and he was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and Pistons. His favorite pastime was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by son: Charlie (Jean) Ladd of Bowling Green, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, son-in-law: Fred Burkholder of Pemberville and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Lois, he was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Mary Burkholder, granddaughter: Betsy (Ladd) Board, and grandson: Steven King. Brothers: Harold (Jean) Ladd, Don Ladd, and sister: Betty (Russell) Rice.
Family and friends will be received from 9-11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar Street, Pemberville. Officiating will be Rev. David Hendrick. Interment with full military honors, will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville. Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to: the Pemberville Freedom Fire Dept. or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com