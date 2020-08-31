Robert C. Blair, 84, of Napoleon, Ohio died peacefully at his home on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born March 9, 1936 on the family farm in Napoleon to the late Paul and Dorcas (Finks) Blair. On April 28, 1968 he married Joyce (Milnor) Blair and she preceded him in death on January 22, 2018.
Bob graduated from McClure High School in 1955 and attended The Ohio State University, where he joined the ROTC. He retired as a Captain from the Ohio National Guard. He retired from Campbell Soup Co. after working for over 39 years. He also enjoyed farming and raising dairy goats and other livestock.
He was a member of the McClure American Legion and served as former Commander, 1st Vice Commander, and Sergeant at Arms. He served as past President of the Ohio Dairy Goat Association and was a 60 year 4-H advisor in Wood and Henry County.
He is survived by his children: Amy Blair (Margarito Bais, Jr.), James Blair, and John Blair, all of Napoleon; grandchildren: Clayton Blair, Gabriel Gomez, and Kathryn Shultz. He was also preceded in death by 2 stillborn sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3rd from noon till 1:30 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure. A Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery, McClure, where military honors will be conducted by the McClure American Legion Post.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Henry or Wood County 4-H endowment fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.